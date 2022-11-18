Will Jennifer Coolidge continue to be the international traveler that connects this cinematic universe?

The White Lotus will return for season 3 with new characters and location

HBO is extending its stay at the White Lotus getaway.

Mike White's hit drama The White Lotus has officially been renewed for season 3, before season 2 finishes its run.

The next season promises a new cast of characters and different location for a White Lotus property we haven't seen before. Season 1 brought audiences to the first locale in the White Lotus resort chain in Hawaii. Season 2 brought us to Italy.

So far, Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya has been the common thread between the two seasons. It's unclear yet if she'll return for season 3.

HBO tallied more than 1.5 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in the U.S. watched the White Lotus season 2 premiere the night it dropped in October, according to what the network says is a combination of Nielsen and first party data. This was 63 percent higher than the season 1 premiere night numbers.

Ratings increased by 2 percent for episode 2 a week later to 1.6 million.

Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

"Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said of the show's creator, writer, director, and executive producer in a statement.

"And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision," she continued. "His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

"There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner, and their incredible team," White said. "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

