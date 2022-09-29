Ciao, Sicily: The White Lotus flies to Italy for 'sexier,' 'more sinister' season 2

All four actors warn that any initial assumptions you make about the couples will be turned on their heads by the end of the season. "Daphne is someone who appears to be the easy, breezy, sunshine girl, but one of the cool parts about her arc is that there's a lot more happening under the surface," Fahy says. "She seems like a passive housewife, and then you realize that couldn't be further from the truth as the show unfolds." James adds, "Ethan and Harper see themselves as highly cultured and thoughtful, existential, and on the surface, Cam's not like that. But we soon realize that there's more to him than that. And Cam and Daphne are in love, and they actually enjoy each other's company, but they've managed to eke out different parameters for what boundaries they operate in. They play these f---ed up mind games with each other constantly, but perhaps they've found something that works for them. That's a question that Mike's asking the audience, should you judge someone for however they are finding happiness in a relationship, despite how messed up it may seem?"