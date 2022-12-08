Who's going to die in The White Lotus season 2 finale? Here are the most likely theories

Staying at The White Lotus is bad for your health — in some cases it can even be fatal.

After season 1 saw resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) lose his s--- (literally) and his life over a squabble with a guest gone wrong, season 2 upped the stakes by introducing the mystery of multiple dead bodies getting discovered in the ocean in the premiere's opening scene before jumping back seven days. A lot can happen in a week, and over the first six episodes we've seen every single guest at the Sicily branch of the resort franchise become interconnected — whether they wanted to or not. And it's clear that at least one long con is being carried out ... if not multiple. 'Tis the season for scamming!

But who is going to die in The White Lotus season 2 finale? We know it's for sure guests who were staying at the hotel, and the only one guaranteed to be safe is Daphne (Meghann Fahy) since she's the unlucky one who bumps into the dead body on her last swim before heading to the airport. Before the identities of those bodies are revealed, let's run through the most likely theories:

The-White-Lotus-Cast-season-2-HBO Credit: HBO

Quentin and Greg

Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg (Jon Gries) was acting super shady before dipping out of their romantic vacation after only two days. Thankfully Tanya and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) were taken under the wing of Quentin (Tom Hollander), his "nephew" Jack (Leo Woodall), and the rest of the fabulous gay men partying in their Palermo villa. But little by little, details have come out that paints this whole friendship in a new, malicious light. First of all, Quentin isn't Jack's uncle at all — they've been having sex secretly this whole time, likely for money if Jack's drunken ramblings are based in truth. And secondly, Tanya discovered an old photo of Quentin with Greg of all people, so all signs point to her husband as the straight cowboy Quentin fell in love with 30 years ago.

What if Greg hired his old acquaintance Quentin to kill Tanya so he would be free of her but would get to keep her fortune (and give some of it to the broke Quentin)? Or maybe he hired Quentin to manipulate Tanya into cheating with that hot Italian "stud" at the party in episode 6 and had it secretly filmed to either extort her or force her into a divorce where the cheating would negate any prenups she had him sign? No matter what Greg and Quentin's plans are, there is some kind of financial grift going on, and Tanya is definitely onto it. And since she's suspicious and paranoid about her money on a normal day, learning how nefarious these men really are could send her into a dissociative state where she gets her revenge on both of them by killing them. And then she'd probably force Portia into helping her dump the bodies in the ocean.

Tanya and Portia

Unfortunately, everything that points to Quentin and Greg being the dead bodies also makes Tanya and Portia potential victims too. If Quentin and Greg really are attempting to kill Tanya for her money, Portia is likely going to get caught up in it too. Why else do you think Greg was so upset when he saw that Tanya brought her along on the trip? He doesn't want any witnesses! Heading into the finale, at least both Tanya and Portia are starting to suspect that all is not right with their new Palermo friends, but will it be enough to save their lives?

The White Lotus Tom Hollander and Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: HBO

Lucia and Mia

These two Italian locals have had quite the staycation at the White Lotus this season. Sex worker Lucia (Simona Tabasco) kicked off her week by connecting with Dominic (Michael Imperioli) through an app, and getting paid to hook up with him the first few nights until he backed out of the rest of their deal. That's when she caught the eye of married men Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe), who are on vacation with their wives but ended up partying hard with both Lucia and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) for one night. Cameron still hasn't paid Lucia in full after having sex with her and it's causing problems for Ethan since his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) thinks he cheated on her too. Now Lucia is sleeping with Dominic's son Albie (Adam DiMarco), although she's been followed by mysterious men she claims are looking for the money she's supposed to give them after her nights working.

Here's the thing: Lucia definitely doesn't have a pimp who's threatening her. It's got to be her old boyfriend or a friend she convinced or hired to act like they're threatening her safety so she can manipulate Albie and his family into giving her more money. She's seen how caring and innocent Albie is and while she may have developed real feelings for him, he's always just going to be an easy mark for her. She's just trying to con the men out of more money.

Lucia's safety is actually more threatened by the man she's continuously confronting for more money, i.e. Cameron. He'll do whatever it takes to protect his seemingly picture-perfect life, and if that means killing Lucia and Mia to stop them from exposing his misdeeds to his wife Daphne, he absolutely will. And the last thing Dominic wants is for his son to find out he paid Lucia for sex first while he's trying to show that he's doing better after cheating on Albie's mom. Plus, let's not forget Mia drugged the piano player Giuseppe (Federico Scribiani) and ended up stealing his job, so he might want some revenge too. These two young women have pissed off a lot of men at the hotel and could ruin a lot of their lives if the truth comes out, so it's likely not going to end well for them.

The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 5 Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Will Sharpe on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

Cameron and Ethan

These old college roommates aren't really friends, more like two men always in competition with each other. Ethan's not afraid to call out Cameron's clear case of mimetic desire, while Cameron wants to get some of Ethan's recently acquired wealth for himself. While their wives have been getting closer all season, Cameron and Ethan's friendship has become more and more strained, to the point where Ethan now thinks his wife cheated on him with Cameron. Who (besides creator Mike White) knows where this is all leading, but one thing's for sure: Something explosive is going to happen between these two. Despite Daphne seeming unconcerned about her husband's whereabouts in the opening scene when she discovers the bodies, could it be Cameron and Ethan who end up floating in the ocean dead?

Let's not forget the Sicilian urban legend about the Teste di Moro that's been referenced multiple times throughout the season, about a man who becomes involved with a local woman, but ends up getting decapitated by her when she discovers he's actually married with children. Sounds suspiciously like Cameron and Lucia, no? The reasons explained above for why the dead body could be Lucia also apply to Cameron (and Ethan, since he also partook in the night of partying). Or ... what if seemingly innocent Albie tries to get Lucia's money from Cameron only for it to end in an accidental death similar to season 1's victim? Crazier things have already happened on this very show!

All will be revealed when The White Lotus season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

