Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries talk Greg's shocking phone call in The White Lotus episode 2

"Here we are in the most romantic city in the world, in the most romantic place, and my guy is ruining it."

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's episode of The White Lotus.

Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) fantasy day in Italy turned into her actual nightmare on The White Lotus.

After spending episode 2 living out her perfect romantic day with her husband Greg (Jon Gries), complete with a photoshoot, long vespa ride along the coast, and a delicious dinner, things took a turn when he tells her he has to leave their vacation early. They get into a loud fight at dinner where she calls him a "piece of s---" and flees the restaurant, but it only gets worse from there. Later that night in their room, she wakes up to find him making yet another secretive, hushed phone call — only this time she can hear him whispering "I love you" and that he'll be "home" tomorrow and that Tanya is "clueless."

For someone who's always afraid of other people using her for her money, this is Tanya's worst fear come true. Something's up with Greg, and his shocking phone call covers up an even deeper betrayal. But what does it mean for the rest of Tanya's vacation?

Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

"This is exactly what we were talking about in couples therapy," Gries jokes to EW about Greg and Tanya's marriage issues coming to light this season. "It definitely jeopardizes our closeness. Whether or not I come back, I won't say. But it definitely puts a screwdriver in the spokes."

"Yeah, Greg is being really weird," Coolidge tells EW. "I didn't do anything but he seems very irritated with me and he can barely look at me when I'm in the room with him. He's always off doing something, all of his phone calls are very muffled, he does them in the bathroom — that's weird."

Gries jokes again with a smile, "I just don't want to wake her up."

While neither Coolidge or Gries can reveal exactly what's going on with Greg right now, they both agree that it's nothing good. "He's acting weird, and he hasn't done that so far," Coolidge says. "He liked me, just like a month ago. Here we are in the most romantic city in the world, in the most romantic place, and my guy is ruining it. And there's no reason for it. I thought when he stopped coughing, we could like make out and stuff, but no."

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: