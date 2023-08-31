Rosamund Pike promises that viewers will see what Moiraine is made of, while Josha Stradowski previews Rand's "ugly and raw" learning curve with magic.

The wheel of time spins — sometimes slowly, but it always gets where it means to go. Season 2 of The Wheel of Time, Amazon's epic fantasy series adapted from Robert Jordan's books, premieres this Friday, and finally shows viewers what's become of the characters since their bittersweet victories at the end of season 1.

Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) appeared to triumph over the Dark One in their climactic confrontation at the Eye of the World, but this victory had a massive cost for both of them. Moiraine, a mystic of the Aes Sedai order, finally succeeded in her lifelong goal of discovering the reincarnated magical messiah known as the Dragon Reborn — but now she has to pretend that Rand is dead.

"Her ultimate loyalty is to one thing and one thing alone, which is preparing the Dragon Reborn to face the Last Battle," Pike tells EW. "Everything else that matters to her will fall by the wayside in pursuit of that goal and honoring that commitment. So she will keep that information of Rand being alive even from Lan [Daniel Henney]. She'll keep that to her chest at the expense of everybody close to her. When there comes a moment where she does confess it, it's to hurt somebody else and say, 'this is how much this matters to me. I will prioritize this above all else. And if that means hurting you in the process, then so be it.' That's when you see what this woman is made of."

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine in 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 Rosamund Pike as Moiraine on 'The Wheel of Time' season 2. | Credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video

During her battle with the Dark One, Moiraine lost her connection to the magical force known as the One Power. But viewers shouldn't think that makes her completely powerless. She just now has to focus on the many other tools at her disposal.

"She has a lot of things to defend herself from and a lot of people to protect, and now she has to do those same things without access to her greatest weapon," Pike says. "She's feeling an aching loss of the One Power. It is a sweetness, it's a life force. I think it would be akin to entering a deep period of depression, but Moiraine is resilient and she still has all the other things that she always had: Her guile, her ability to manipulate others and think ahead, her layered plans, her foresight and intuition."

Moiraine's journey is reflected in her clothes and makeup, which Pike had many thoughts about. Moiraine is a member of the Blue Ajah faction of the Aes Sedai, and accordingly wears that color, but her connection to the Aes Sedai customs is a little faded without her magic.

"Since she's lost her powers at the beginning of season 2, I wanted to just strip her of all the blue, which is her iconic color, and have that shocking moment of realizing that's her," costume designer Sharon Gilham tells EW. "And then gradually, as things progress, she has quite a few costume changes in this season. Seeing her grow is a real development. Rosamund is very keen on having many costume conversations and talking about the fine details of how we show that change."

Similarly, makeup and hair designer Davina Lamont says that they wanted to give Moiraine a "dull look" during her low point at the beginning of season 2, before she moves forward from there.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 - First Look Josha Stradowski as Rand in 'The Wheel of Time' season 2. | Credit: Jan Thijs/ Prime Video

And what of the supposedly dead savior? All his life, Rand has been surrounded by loved ones like his adoptive father Tam (Michael McElhatton) and longtime crush Egwene (Madeleine Madden). Even when he left his hometown at the beginning of the series, he still had friends like Egwene by his side. But now he's on his own, and has to make sense of his terrifying power.

Rand basically has the opposite problem as his mentor, going into season 2. While Moiraine has lost her access to the One Power, Rand now has more of the One Power than he knows what to do with.

"It's just overwhelming," Stradowski says. "Being able to access that much magic, I feel like there are no words to describe how powerful that is. For women channelers, there is an education program, there's a school that you can go to, but for men, there's nothing. It's just completely open. You have to figure it out yourself, and also in secret, because you can't talk about it with anyone."

The world of The Wheel of Time is full of female channelers who are trained and organized by the Aes Sedai. But since the male half of the One Power was corrupted long ago by the Dark One, magic-using men are few and far between… and those who can use it are vulnerable to madness.

"That learning curve is just very ugly and raw for men," Stradowski says. "For women, it's surrendering, but for men, it feels like you can't surrender because then you die. You have to fight it, you have to dominate it. It's like a war inside of your own body, and then that's also tainted by the Dark One, which drives you mad. Rand is just trying to cope with that. He's looking for a teacher, but who is out there to teach him?"

Rand isn't the only one feeling lonely. As all the main characters go their separate ways in season 2, they'll find themselves missing their old friends… but that also makes them able to forge new connections.

"Separation anxiety is the key to season 2," Pike says. "We've got everyone separated from the person who they got comfort from in season 1. Moiraine quickly separates from Lan, and that was interesting. I discovered Moiraine with Daniel. He was Lan by my side, and that relationship was very strong, we were a duo. We moved in a kind of symmetry and pairing, and so without that, she seemed like she was missing a limb really. But that made way for all these new actors to come to the fore."

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere this Friday on Prime Video, with new episodes then dropping weekly.

These interviews were conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps The Wheel of Time S1 E8 Recap Wheel of Time recap: The Wheel weaves as the Wheel wills By Randall Colburn

Wheel of Time S1 E7 Recap Wheel of Time recap: Walk into the Blight By Randall Colburn

S1 E6 Recap Wheel of Time recap: The Amyrlin Seat has a secret By Randall Colburn

Wheel of Time S1 E3 Recap The Wheel of Time series premiere recap: The Dark One is waking By Randall Colburn