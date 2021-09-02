The Wheel of Time comes to life in first trailer for Amazon series

Aes Sedai in action! The dagger of Shadar Logoth! Myrddraal on the attack! The long-awaited trailer has lots of teases for the new Robert Jordan adaptation.

'The Wheel of Time' characters Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) have known each other their whole lives in the village of Two Rivers, but now find themselves bound together on a globe-trotting quest.

The wheel turns, and ages come and pass. Last month, fans of Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy series The Wheel of Time got to experience EW's first look at Amazon Prime's upcoming TV adaptation. Now, everyone can watch the long-awaited first trailer for the series.

The trailer begins, as Jordan's multi-volume saga does, in the village of Two Rivers. We see the three young friends Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Barney Harris), and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) hanging out at the local tavern, while Rand makes goo-goo eyes at the tavern owner's daughter, Egwene (Madeleine Madden). Then, one day, a stranger arrives in town: Moiraine (Rosamund Pike). Via voiceover, Moiraine explains the nature of the One Power, The Wheel of Time's system of magic.

Moiraine is a member of the all-female mystic order called the Aes Sedai. The One Power was once wielded by both genders, but the male half of the force was corrupted ages ago. The Aes Sedai are now the keepers of peace and magic throughout the continent, though the organization has different color-coded factions. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the Red Ajah (who can be extremist in their violent pursuit of men who can access the One Power), and the Green. As you can guess by her garments, Moiraine belongs to the Blue Ajah, righteous do-gooders who want to save the world.

That's why Moiraine travels to Two Rivers in the first place: She believes one of the Rand-Mat-Perrin trio possesses the potential to save the world. Indeed, they do all have interesting talents, several of which are teased here. We see Mat handling the cursed dagger of Shadar Logoth, and Perrin's first run-in with a wolf. They'll need all the help they can get, because as Moiraine's bodyguard Lan (Daniel Henney) says, "The Dark One is coming for your friends." The villains in The Wheel of Time are nothing less than monstrous; check out that close-up of what appears to be a Fade, with that mouth full of sharp teeth. Buckle up, because once the wheel starts turning, there's no going back.

The Wheel of Time premieres on Amazon Prime on Nov. 19. Watch the trailer above.