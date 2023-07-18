Here's a sneak peek of what Rand, Nynaeve, and their other friends have been up to ahead of the season 2 trailer drop.

The Wheel of Time heroes prepare for new challenges in exclusive season 2 photos

It's been a while since we've seen the heroes of The Wheel of Time TV series, and a lot has changed for them in the interim. In the exclusive season 2 photos below, there are hints of what's in store ahead of the new trailer arriving this Wednesday.

After Rand (Josha Stradowski) realized he was indeed the Dragon Reborn, a long-prophesied figure who could be either savior or destroyer for the entire continent, he and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) went into what they thought was a climactic confrontation with the Dark One. Though Rand seemingly triumphed in that battle, Moiraine lost her magical connection to the One Power while the Dark One's lieutenant Ba'alzamon, a.k.a. Ishamael (Fares Fares) was freed from his long imprisonment. The pair realized the struggle against the Dark One was only just beginning.

So while Moiraine told everyone that Rand was dead, the Dragon Reborn actually went into hiding. That's where we'll find him in season 2, sporting a new shaved-head look that you can check out below. Even after leaving his hometown of Two Rivers, Rand always had his friends by his side. Now, he's on his own in a strange world.

The Wheel of Time, Exculsive First Look Josh Stradowski on 'Wheel of Time' | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Rand's access to the One Power as a man is what marks him as the Dragon Reborn, but it's quite normal for women to develop the connection. So while he hides out, his old friends Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) head to the White Tower to be formally trained as initiates of the Aes Sedai. But Nynaeve learned her skills as a solitary village healer in Two Rivers. Will she really take kindly to being bossed around by haughty older women?

Meanwhile, the geopolitical situation of the Continent is thrown into chaos by the arrival of the Seanchan Empire from across the sea. Those are the characters you can see below in the colorful, terrifying costumes. And is that Ba'alzamon walking alongside them? That can't be good.

The Wheel of Time, Exculsive First Look Zoë Robins as Nynaeve in 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Wheel of Time, Exculsive First Look Ishamael (Fares Fares) advises the Seanchan Empire in 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The new trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2 will launch on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET. The season premieres Sept. 1 on Prime Video.

