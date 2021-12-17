The Wheel of Time star talks playing the Dragon Reborn

Now we finally know who the chosen one is… read on for EW's interview with the actor.

The Wheel of Time (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time centers around the Dragon Reborn: A promised messiah figure who can save the world from the Dark One, or aid him in destroying it. At the beginning of the show, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) of the Aes Sedai determined that the Dragon Reborn must be one of five young villagers from the Two Rivers: Rand (Josha Stradowski), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Mat (Barney Harris), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), or Nynaeve (Zoë Robins). Moiraine just didn't know who it was for sure.

Readers of Robert Jordan's original Wheel of Time novels have known the Dragon's identity all along, but the show played it more as a mystery. Over the course of the first season of Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation, The Wheel of Time suggested that each of the five had the potential to be the Dragon: Nynaeve's ability to channel the One Power completely outshone the self-proclaimed Dragon Logain (Alvaro Morte), Perrin's eyes turned yellow and he gained superhuman strength, Mat was plagued by dark thoughts akin to the madness that supposedly overtakes men who can channel, and Moiraine personally saw a lot of potential in Egwene.

But after this week's episode, the truth is out there for all to see: Rand is truly the Dragon Reborn. And Stradowski is relieved he can finally talk about it.

"This is actually the first time that I can openly talk about who Rand really is," Stradowski tells EW. "We started shooting two-and-a-half years ago, so I've known it for a very, very long time. It's a relief, I must say. Reading the books, I'm aware of his arc and I'm really excited that his real arc has finally started. Now he knows who he is, and that changes everything. If you are the one that has the ability to save or destroy the world, that's huge."

Wheel of Time Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Rand (Josha Stradowski), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) in 'The Wheel of Time' | Credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon

One thing that distinguishes Rand from his Two Rivers friends is that he's not even from the Two Rivers initially. As seen in a flashback in last week's episode, Rand's true mother was a hardcore warrior of the Aiel people who cut down enemies even while pregnant with him. In the midst of battle, she was found by Tam al'Thor (Game of Thrones' Michael McElhatton) shortly before dying in childbirth. Tam took the baby Rand as his own and never revealed the true parentage (though he came close when he was feverish with injury following the battle with Trollocs at the beginning of the series).

Since leaving the Two Rivers, Rand's Aiel heritage (as seen in that red hair) has been remarked upon by people like Loial the Ogier (Hammed Animashaun), though Rand has had a hard time accepting it until now. In truth, the fact that Rand is not actually Tam's biological son might be even more upsetting to him than his potential as the Dragon Reborn.

"I think that hits him very hard because him realizing that he is the Dragon Reborn totally cuts him off from his roots," Stradowski says. "I think Rand had a pretty good idea of who he was and what he wanted from life when he was in the Two Rivers. This just changes everything. It's even more heartbreaking because the Two Rivers is such a strong community where everyone takes care of each other. And I believe he did grow up in a very peaceful and loving family with Tam. Rand realizing that his dad is not his real dad is hard because now he doesn't know who he is. I think that's the toughest thing. It totally starts a shift in his identity."

Rand's identity as the Dragon is confirmed when he channels the One Power for the first time, something that few men can do anymore, while traveling with the group through the dark portals known as the Ways. Isn't it fitting that he does so in order to protect Egwene, the girl he's had a crush on since childhood?

"That all started in Two Rivers, where Rand thought he was going to have a life with her. That was a dream of his life," Stradowski says. "But when Moiraine comes through the village — and even before that, he realizes that what Egwene wants is not him, and he's mature enough that he accepts that. But then they go on this very dangerous journey and they do realize at moments that they really need each other. Even though Egwene left Rand, they still need that comfort at times, especially in the Ways when it's so dark. It's really Rand-like that the first time he channels is trying to protect Egwene. I think that's beautiful."

Wheel of Time Rand (Josha Stradowski) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) in 'The Wheel of Time' | Credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon

The Eye of the World, the first book in Jordan's series and the chief source of inspiration for the first season of the show, is mostly told from Rand's perspective. But by turning the Dragon's identity into more of a mystery, the TV version of The Wheel of Time made itself an ensemble piece from the start.

Don't expect that to change. Even though we know Rand is the promised hero, the show isn't going to focus solely on him going forward. Even the Dragon needs companions, and everyone still has their part to play.

"Season 1 was an ensemble piece and I think The Wheel of of Time will stay an ensemble piece, even in season 2," Stradowski says. "What has changed for Rand is the start of a total identity shift. Rand knowing that he's the Dragon Reborn will change everything. Episode 7 is just the start of that transformation."

The first seven episodes of The Wheel of Time are streaming now on Amazon. The season 1 finale arrives on the platform next week on Christmas Eve.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: