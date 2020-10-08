The West Wing type TV Show network NBC genre Political

Drama

"Welcome home, Mr. President."

The trailer for The West Wing's highly anticipated reunion special is here, and EW has your exclusive first look at the intimate, timely production shot at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

HBO Max gathered the cast of Aaron Sorkin's iconic political drama for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, featuring a stage presentation of the season 3 episode "Hartsfield’s Landing." The trailer below showcases what fans can expect from the reunion, as stars Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, and Dulé Hill recreate the fan-favorite episode in a unique way. And, of course, the production followed strict COVID protocols for the safety of all involved.

The special will also feature guest appearances during act breaks from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as musical performances by composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who will play the iconic West Wing theme song on guitar, and folk rock band the Avett Brothers, who will close out the special.

With less than a month until the 2020 election, the West Wing special aims to highlight the importance of voting and to raise awareness of When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Obama that was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote. Plus, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting Oct. 9 and leading up to the election in November, with election-themed episodes.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote premieres Oct. 15 on HBO Max.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous See The West Wing administration reunite in EW's exclusive portraits By Sydney Bucksbaum

The Mourning After: The 20 Best Episodes About Grieving By EW Staff

20 TV series that nailed it with their very first scenes By EW Staff Next