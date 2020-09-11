EW celebrates The West Wing with special collector's edition

The West Wing type TV Show network NBC

Can't get enough of The West Wing?

It's been 21 years since Aaron Sorkin's legendary political drama first aired on TV, and we haven't been able to stop talking about it ever since. Considering the state of politics in 2020, it's no wonder why so many people are either rediscovering or watching The West Wing for the first time. That's why EW is celebrating the iconic series with a special collector's edition, in addition to our West Wing reunion cover story.

The Ultimate Guide to the West Wing dives deep into the secrets of the Bartlet-era White House as we unpack Sorkin’s iconic series, which still resonates today. Order a copy, which features the exclusive cast reunion, a guide to the essential episodes, behind-the-scenes photos, an oral history of how the show was made, and so much more. You'll also get a rundown of the fictional administration and the actors who brought each character to life, as well as take a walk down memory lane with all of the amazing guest stars who appeared throughout the seven-season run.

Plus, and perhaps most importantly, this issue tells you how to vote in every state. Because while The West Wing's fictional drama is addictive, there's a real presidential election coming — and it's never been more important to vote than it is right now.

EW's Ultimate Guide to the West Wing is available now.

To register for the upcoming election and find other voting resources, visit When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to ensuring everyone is registered to vote.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous See The West Wing administration reunite in EW's exclusive portraits By Sydney Bucksbaum

The Mourning After: The 20 Best Episodes About Grieving By EW Staff

20 TV series that nailed it with their very first scenes By EW Staff Next