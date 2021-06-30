The Weeknd to star in, produce, and co-write HBO series about a pop singer and a cult

The Weeknd is heading to a cult, on TV at least.

The After Hours singer is currently developing a series for HBO as star, producer, and co-writer, EW can confirm. Currently titled The Idol, the series is set to follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. It's unclear at this time which character the Weeknd will portray on the show.

The singer is credited as a creator of the series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, who also serve as executive producers and co-writers. Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer and executive produce alongside Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert. Writer Mary Laws will co-executive produce with Wassim "SAL" Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor.

Although the Weeknd is mostly known for his work as a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, this isn't his first foray into the world of film or television. He provided various voices to a 2020 episode of Robot Chicken, wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad!, and played himself in 2019's Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler.

Levinson already has a hit on his hands with HBO in Euphoria, which has picked up a slew of awards — including an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama for star Zendaya — since its debut in 2019.