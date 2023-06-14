"It's all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."

The Weeknd says there's 'nothing sexy' about Idol sex scenes: 'He comes off like such a loser'

PHOTO May 04, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Key Art HBO The Idol Season 1 The Idol Show More About The Idol type TV Show genre Drama

The "Take My Breath" singer revealed that his character Tedros' sex scene with popstar Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) in the second episode of the HBO series — in which Tedros blindfolds Jocelyn with a sash and verbally demeans her — is actually the furthest thing in the world from spicy.

"There's nothing sexy about it," he told GQ. "When we use Basic Instinct as a reference, we're using Verhoeven. Verhoeven is the king of '90s satire thriller — yes, there's moments of 'sexy' in his films but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious."

"How ever you're feeling watching that scene, whether it's discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters," the artist continued. "It's all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in 'The Idol' The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in 'The Idol' | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Earlier in the interview, Tesfaye described the scene as "gluttonous" and said it perfectly encapsulates just how out of his realm Tedros really is in his burgeoning relationship with Jocelyn.

"'Gluttony' is the only word I can think of [to describe it]," he explained. "He can't believe he's there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor."

In fact, Tesfaye went on to explain that he and fellow creator Sam Levinson intentionally chose to make Tedros a self-conscious and cringe-worthy dude.

"The guy's a douchebag," Tesfaye said. "You can tell he cares so much about what he looks like, and he thinks he looks good. But then you see these weird moments of him alone — he rehearses, he's calculated. And he needs to do that, or he has nothing, he's pathetic. Which is true of a lot of people who are a fish out of water, put into these scenarios."

Tapping into Tedros' unique sense of desperation, however, was another story. Depp previously told EW that she would "steer clear of him" whenever Tesfaye was "in full Tedros mode" on set.

"I don't think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds," she recalled. "Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

