The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star as Hollywood's 'sleaziest love story' in racy The Idol teaser

Pop stars and orgies abound in the first teaser for The Idol, HBO's upcoming drama series from the "sick and twisted minds" of The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, stars opposite Lily-Rose Depp in the six-episode series set against the backdrop of the music industry. The Grammy winner plays a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol (Depp).

The racy, drug-fueled clip teases the Weeknd and Depp's love story as the "sleaziest" in "all of Hollywood." The series also stars Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, and Blackpink's Jennie.

The Idol, which doesn't have a premiere date yet, is co-created and executive produced by Levinson, the Weeknd, and Reza Fahim.

"When the multi-talented Abel 'the Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a previous statement.

The Idol isn't the Weeknd's first foray into TV. The musician has done voiceover work on American Dad! and The Simpsons. He also played a version of himself in the Safdie brothers' 2019 film Uncut Gems. Depp's recent credits include films Wolf, Silent Night, Crisis, and The King.

