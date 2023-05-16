The recording artist also addressed director Amy Seimetz's exit from the upcoming drama in which he stars opposite Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink's Jennie.

The Weeknd decries reports of The Idol's production struggles as 'ridiculous': 'Shows get reshot every day'

The artist about to be formerly known as The Weeknd has a pointed response to the allegations of on-set difficulties during production of his upcoming HBO drama The Idol, which follows Lily-Rose Depp as an aspiring pop star under the watch of a self-help guru and cult leader played by the singer.

"I thought the article was ridiculous. I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it," the Canadian recording artist told Vanity Fair of a March Rolling Stone story that alleged production on the show, which it described "twisted 'torture porn,'" had gone "wildly, disgustingly off the rails," among other claims.

The Weeknd — who recently confirmed that he wants to be "reborn" as a celebrity under his real name, Abel Tesfaye, initially responded to the article by sharing a clip from the series that shows his character calling the publication "irrelevant." He later told Vanity Fair that the outlet's report served as an indictment of his character, adding that he believes the implication of the piece is that The Weeknd and his collaborators on The Idol are "rapists trying to make a rape fantasy."

A representative for Tesfaye did not immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

The Weeknd at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) The Weeknd a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Tesfaye also addressed the departure of Amy Seimetz as director on the series, which was co-created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson.

"I actually really loved working with Amy," Tesfaye said, "and I'm sure she's reading all this being like, 'Why am I being thrown into this?'"

He elaborated, saying that logistical difficulties with the Girlfriend Experience executive producer's schedule — and his personal desire to not rush the show to finish — contributed to her exit. "Shows get reshot every day," he added. (A representative for Seimetz told EW that she was not available for comment.)

The Idol — also starring Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, Eli Roth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Hari Nef, and Blackpink's Jennie — premieres June 4 on HBO.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.