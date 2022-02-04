The Week in 'Wives: An RHOSLC hot mic, RHOC hot room, and RHONJ hot rumor

The Housewives turned up the heat this week, Bravoholics, and I mean that across the board. First of all, we got the instantly infamous hot-mic moment on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, wherein Lisa stormed off from the dinner table muttering to herself that Meredith is a "f---ing piece of s--- garbage whore" who has "f---ed half of New York" and has a "dumb f---ing family that poses" and doesn't own a home "'cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes" — you get the gist.

Things stayed hot for the Real Housewives of New Jersey, premiere, in which Teresa kept her cool deflecting gossip at a summer party but Margaret and Jennifer blew the whole season wide open with a shocking revelation. Next, on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Noella couldn't quite take the heat in a sweat lodge but was ready to throw down once the ladies sat down for dinner. And finally, The Real Housewives of Miami sat through a jewelry luncheon that was warm enough for Adriana and Lisa to offend all the influencers by battling for the shady spot under the umbrella. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!

HIGH POINT: Let Shannon speak! RHOC

After such an eventful week, I'm feeling existential. By what metric do we really judge the moments served to us by the Housewives? What is a high point? What makes a low point? What even qualifies as wild anymore? Who is Hunky Dory? The final moments of this week's RHONJ or RHOSLC could conceivably claim any one of these three main categories, and let me tell you, I agonized over it. So let's just keep things light and celebrate the argument that closed out RHOC, during which Heather Dubrow is forced to read aloud the inappropriate items written into the card game Noella had gifted Max, including one that was almost entirely bleeped except for the word "credenza." In a brief, beautiful exchange that could light up the stage of any high school theater department worth its spirit gum, a sombrero-wearing Shannon demands attention: "Nobody f---ing listens to me. I'm gonna f---ing yell! I'm gonna f---ing yell!" Heather, annoyed, puts a finger to her ear and practically sings, "That was loud, Shannon Beador," before Emily sticks the landing: "Shannon Beador, you have the floor!" I have no memory of what Shannon eventually said, but I loved the journey getting there.

Real Housewives of Orange County Noella Bergener and Shannon Beador on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' | Credit: Bravo

LOW POINT: She was a pharmaceutical rep! RHONJ

I have slightly mixed feelings about calling this a low point. I mean of course, obviously, it was truly shattering to hear Margaret say that Bill — Bill who can't drink on Joe Gorga's level, who we thought was so sweet! — had an affair, not to mention hearing Jennifer essentially confirm it. It was sad. We don't want this. What we want is Jennifer drinking so much tequila she vomits all over the interior of Bill's sports car, and then he's good-natured about it and our icy hearts are warmed. So a low point, certainly. But also… what a moment. What a shocking revelation, and what an exquisite response, to correct the erroneous identification of the other woman's job title. What a line! What a premiere! Here we go!

WILDEST MOMENT: You can have your mic back, RHOSLC

It's challenging that this episode aired five entire days ago, so I've already been through the 17 stages of obsessive theorizing with it, only to conclude… basically nothing. But that's the real pleasure of bombshell moments like this, right? First of all, do we believe it was an actual hot-mic outburst? After the way Lisa handed her mic back to the producer, it seems like she was pretty aware it was on her. But if she was conscious of being recorded, was she so riled up in the moment she just didn't care? Or was she doing it on purpose to get this information out there, since Meredith has tried to pull the infuriating Housewives move of hiding herself and "posing" so much, as Lisa alleges. I don't know! The true origins and intentions of this moment are ambiguous! But it was perfectly riveting to watch Lisa Barlow explode, and all the more thrilling to realize that the other women didn't hear her in real time, so the aftermath will have to play out in the reunion thunderdome.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' | Credit: Bravo

👑 QUEEN OF THE WEEK 👑 Teresa, RHONJ

Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' | Credit: Bravo

YOU'RE OUT: Mary Cosby is not filming RHOSLC season 3.

WHEN IN DOUBT: "I call 911 for everything." — Alexia, RHOM

AGENT OF CHAOS: I can't decide if I actually like Noella, but I definitely can't look away from the anarchy she is serving on RHOC!

EDITING SHADE OF THE WEEK: After Larsa proudly declares she'd scored the cover of Harper's Bazaar following her successful jewelry launch event, our friends the RHOM editors helpfully cut to the magazine cover, then zoom in to show it was Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

JUSTICE FOR: Taco Bell. (RHOSLC)