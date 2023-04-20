"I'm really glad that we don't know," actor Bobby Cannavale added at a special screening of Ryan Murphy's smash Netflix series in New York City.

The Watcher stars 'still don't know' who the Watcher is ahead of season 2, Naomi Watts says

The Watcher is still watching, but series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale still have no idea whose peepers are on them.

The actors appeared together Wednesday night at a special New York City screening of Ryan Murphy's hit Netflix thriller, where they revealed that they've yet to be informed who the titular terrorizer is — even as the show gears up for season 2.

"We didn't know, and we still don't know," Watts said. "I loved that. I loved not knowing. I think that we knew the story and that was unresolved, and I liked how this couple — who started off in a great place, seemed to be enjoying life and reaching their dreams and still having sex, everything is peachy — become unraveled by this situation and turn on each other. They tried first to attack the problem together very much as a united front, but they turn on each other. That's good drama."

Cannavale added that he feels "the same way" about shooting the first season without knowing the identity of the culprit.

"I'm really glad that we don't know," he said. "It took me back to the first conversation I had with [Ryan] about this whole thing: COVID, what the f--- is this thing? What is it doing to us, and the states of how everybody was affected by it in different ways? He came up with the idea during [the pandemic] — he wrote it during that — so it was always sort of metaphorical for me: loss of control, loss of power, loss of protective ability. So, in the end, it didn't really matter to me. What mattered was what it put these people through."

In a 2022 cover story interview, Coolidge told EW she was unsure of her character's return for season 2.

"I mean, I'm wondering. I wonder if they will call Karen back. I would definitely go if they offer, if they ask me," she said of the real estate agent she portrayed. "I hope she's back."

Watts previously told EW that she and her fellow cast members constantly speculated about the identity of the Watcher while filming the show because, true to the events the show is based on, the perpetrator wasn't fully revealed.

"We were all constantly speculating and finger-pointing to each other, trying to see what stories lined up. That's fun, and it helps to our advantage as actors to keep up the mystery as we played it. Not knowing is the beauty of it, and it adds to the tension of how you play it," Watts said. "It wasn't spelled out to us, either, so our guessing was just as fun as yours!"

A premiere date for The Watcher season 2 has yet to be revealed.

