What happened to Rick Grimes?

It's a question fans of The Walking Dead have been asking themselves ever since they saw him getting whisked away with Jadis in a helicopter branded with the symbol of three interconnected rings. That was back in season 9. We might finally get an answer, or at least some pretty big clues, when the Walking Dead: World Beyond spin-off returns for season 2.

In one of the bigger crossovers between The Walking Dead and its spin-off series, Pollyanna McIntosh will now reprise her role of Jadis for World Beyond. The character was revealed in the latest trailer for the upcoming episodes.

"I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world. My purpose is to create a new era on this planet," she says in the footage, which sees her sporting shorter hair and a black CRM uniform.

Season 1 of World Beyond revealed some of the backstory to the Civic Republic, the organization behind the three rings. It's a highly advanced, authoritarian society that has dedicated itself to rebuilding civilization after the viral zombie outbreak.

Jadis had been in contact with the Civic Republic during the events of The Walking Dead. After a bridge explosion nearly killed Andrew Lincoln's Rick in season 9, Jadis retrieved his body and used him to broker safe passage on a CRM (Civic Republic Military) helicopter. That was the last time we saw both Rick and Jadis.

AMC and Universal are apparently still planning to release a Walking Dead movie starring Lincoln, although plans likely altered because of the pandemic. Jadis' presence on World Beyond season 2 is our biggest hint to date about Rick's whereabouts.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis in 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' season 2. | Credit: AMC

"We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe," executive producer Scott M. Gimple said in a statement. "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU."

In season 2, Hope (Alexa Mansour) finds herself in the company of the CR, as she and sister Iris (Aaliyah Royale) continue their mission to find their father, Leo Bennett (Joe Holt). The footage makes mention of a serum the CR is testing.

"None of us will be safe as long as this exists in the world," Leo's scientist colleague says in the footage.

World Beyond was introduced as a two-season event, so this next batch of 10 episodes, premiering Oct. 3 on AMC, is the spin-off's last hoorah. Might as well make it big.