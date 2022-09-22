Season 11 (2021-2022)

Though still unfinished as of this writing, season 11 has started off on a strong note. Thus far, it has given us the series' greatest all-out horror episode with "On the Inside", which finds Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) fighting for their lives in an abandoned house against a deadly crew of feral cannibals. The full scope of the show's long-running status has come into clear focus with these episodes. Outside of soap operas, it's hard to find a non-comedic television show that has allowed its cast to develop their characters over such an extended period of time. The fruits of this labor are most vivid in Maggie's surprisingly rich character arc; her reentry into the community only to find Negan (who, let us not forget, killed her beloved Glenn) as an ally, is one of the sharpest narrative turns the series has taken.

With eight episodes left to go, the jury is still out on where "The Final Season Trilogy" will permanently rest on a best-of list, but at this point it is far stronger than anyone could have anticipated an 11th season of The Walking Dead would be. If it continues to deliver spiky character development (and resolution) along with the grand guignol thrills of its more horror-leaning episodes, there's no reason to think this season won't be one of the most well-regarded overall.