The Walking Dead to premiere new season 10 episodes this February

AMC has officially set a premiere date for the six new episodes added to The Walking Dead season 10, and confirmed some new actors will be joining the cast.

"Home Sweet Home," the 17th episode of the season, will premiere Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will focus on Maggie (the returning Lauren Cohan), who comes with "a story she's not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her," according to the network. Beyond that, the safety of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is once again at stake, and Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen, unknown threat.

The new episodes will be available early to AMC+ streaming bundle subscribers stating every Thursday before the linear programming debut on Sundays. "Home Sweet Home" will be available via AMC+ on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The network decided to extend season 10, which originally was meant to finish with the 16th episode, as part of plans to conclude the series with an expanded 11th season.

Hilarie Burton Morgan, Morgan's wife in real life, was previously confirmed to play Negan's wife, Lucille, who will appear in the 22nd episode of season 10 in a story that sees Negan reflecting on his past while on a journey with Carol (Melissa McBride). The hour is called "Here's Negan," a nod to the comic book arc of the same name that delves into the character's past. Other actors confirmed are Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor Robert Patrick as a man named Mays and Cobra Kai star Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah.

A previous table read with the cast for the new episodes confirmed that Elijah is the man in the metal mask who came along to save the day with Maggie in the 16th episode. Patrick can be seen in yet another table read video (shown below) for what appears to be the 19th episode, which focuses on Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) in search of food and supplies.

The new episode descriptions also confirm we'll see what happened to Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) in the aftermath of their encounter with soldiers from the Commonwealth.

EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Director: David Boyd

Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed

EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

EPISODE 1019 – “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes

EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse

EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Heather Bellson

EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

