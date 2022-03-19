"Gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Norman Reedus scheduled to return to work on The Walking Dead after on-set concussion

Daryl Dixon will soon be back to work.

Norman Reedus is scheduled to return to filming The Walking Dead on Tuesday, the actor announced in an Instagram post, after suffering a concussion on the set of the AMC show last week. In his post, Reedus also thanked fans for their support and shared an update on his condition, reporting that he's "getting better."

"Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two," he wrote. "I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me."

Reedus also apologized for missing an event at Atlanta's Fandemic Tour convention due to his injury, and thanked fans for their condolences after his cat, Eye in the Dark, died earlier this month.

"Sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat," the actor wrote, alongside a photo of the black feline.

Reedus' concussion occurred on March 11 in Georgia, where production on the final season of TWD is currently underway; however, it's unclear exactly how the injury occurred. The actor's publicist previously told EW that he was "recovering well," while AMC confirmed that the accident delayed filming for a few days.

The Walking Dead currently airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. While the flagship series is set to conclude after this season, Reedus will headline one of the many TWD spin-offs alongside his costar Melissa McBride. That show is set to debut sometime in 2023.

