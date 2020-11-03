Hilarie Burton joins husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead as Negan's wife Lucille

The Walking Dead will finally introduce the woman behind Negan's infamous baseball bat, and she's played by someone already a part of the show's extended family.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife, actress Hilarie Burton, will portray Negan's wife Lucille in a guest-starring role for the newly added bonus episodes of season 10, EW independently confirmed.

"Been pretty hard to keep this a secret," the actress tweeted with the news on Tuesday. "But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness."

In the Walking Dead comics from writer Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore, Lucille suffered from cancer before the zombie viral outbreak ravaged humanity. Negan had been having an affair, which Lucille knew about. He eventually broke it off to spend as much time with his wife in her final moments. Lucille died as the outbreak struck and, in the post-apocalyptic times, he named his baseball bat, wrapped in barbed wire, after her.

Burton will appear in one of the six new episodes AMC added to The Walking Dead season 10, set to continue in 2021. She's best known for her role on One Tree Hill and has more recently appeared across Council of Dads, Lethal Weapon, and Extant.

Morgan and Burton hosted AMC's Friday Night in With the Morgans, which premiered in April as a half-hour video-chat show based out of their farm in upstate New York.

AMC released the once-planned Walking Dead season 10 finale in October after postproduction delays caused by COVID-19. Now, on top of adding more episodes to the season order, the network is bringing the series to a close with an expanded eleventh season. However, more shows in the Dead-verse are planned.

