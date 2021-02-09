The Walking Dead final season starts filming, releases first set photo

A first look at the production returns to Alexandria.

It's beginning of the end for The Walking Dead.

Ten-and-a-half years since the hit AMC zombie drama first premiered in October 2010, filming has officially begun this week on the 11th and final season. Production shared the first image from the set, and it looks like we're making a return trip to Alexandria, however so briefly.

In season 10, we saw Beta (Ryan Hurst) leading his horde of walkers and Whisperers into Alexandria, where they ransacked the city. Now, we see Alexandria's windmill burned down.

We still have the rest of season 10 to get through, though, before seeing what awaits everyone in season 11. After the pandemic caused a delay in the premiere for the original season 10 finale, AMC added six episodes to the season order, which will now start airing this Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 11 now will consist of a 22-episode arc that will end some time in 2022.

Of course, this isn't the end of The Walking Dead. Not really. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are getting a Daryl-Carol spin-off show, a Tales of the Walking Dead anthology show is in the works, The Walking Dead: World Beyond still has a second season to air, Fear the Walking Dead will return for the second half of season 6 this April 11, and Andrew Lincoln is still technically set to return for that Walking Dead movie at some point. So, yeah, The Walking Dead is ending. Long live The Walking Dead.

