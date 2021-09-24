Drag Race icon Monique Heart meets Lil Nas X's split SNL pants in wild Walk In preview
EW's exclusively previews Monique Heart's new Amazon Music fashion series, in which she goes through the closets of music superstars like Lil Nas X, Rico Nasty, and more.
Facts are facts and fabrics are fabrics in Monique Heart's new Amazon Music digital series The Walk In.
EW can exclusively reveal a (brown cow) stunning batch of first-look images from the RuPaul's Drag Race alum's new fashion-themed TV show, which sees her raiding the closets of music superstars — including Lil Nas X, whom she hilariously grills over his infamous Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction when she locates the leather pants that split open during the variety show's live broadcast earlier this year.
"[It's] the infamous moment where every homo rewound the tape and slowed it down," Monique tells Lil Nas X in EW's exclusive trailer reveal for the series below.
Across the first five episodes of the unscripted short-form program, Monique takes viewers through subjects' wardrobe collections for behind-the-scenes stories on some of their most memorable looks — from music video ensembles to red-carpet milestones — as they showcase their most treasured pieces and spill tea on their latest music.
"You said 'call me when you want,' so, give me $20. You got it!" Monique says in the trailer, which also sees her jokingly promise to "steal, like, three looks" from Lil Nas X's closet.
Between Monique's signature shrieks and screams, Lil Nas X shows off some outfits from his "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video — including a pair of thigh-high stiletto boots he wore during a pole-dancing sequence.
"I feel like these are my first set of heel heels," he tells Monique, who responds by praising his "stripper skills!"
Following The Walk In's debut with Lil Nas X on Monday, subsequent episodes feature Midland (Oct. 4), Jax (Oct. 11), Mau y Ricky (Oct. 18), Rico Nasty (Oct. 25), and more to-be-announced artists as the project pushes on via Amazon Music through the winter.
Look at more of EW's exclusive photos from The Walk In below.
