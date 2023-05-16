The singer dedicated his rendition of Adele's "Skyfall" to his wife and daughter.

The Voice contestant NOIVAS brings all 4 coaches to their feet with emotional semi-finals performance

Things got emotional during The Voice season 23 semi-finals — would you expect anything less? The most emotional moment of the evening, however, might have to go to Team Blake's NOIVAS. The soulful pop singer has given us moving performances before, and always puts on a show (remember his Knockouts rendition of "I Put A Spell On You"?). But his semi-finals song felt more personal than usual.

The former American Idol contestant chooses Adele's "Skyfall" for his first live performance. Right off the bat, it's a huge challenge to take on Adele, but NOIVAS is ready for it. He tells his coach Blake Shelton that he's dedicating this performance to his wife and their daughter. He goes on to tell Blake that his wife almost died in childbirth with their second child. While everything ended up okay, he remembers feeling so helpless and feels like this song perfectly encapsulates how he felt when it was happening. That level of emotion is evident when NOIVAS takes to the semi-final stage. The second half of the song, especially, with its soaring notes, helps NOIVAS shine. In fact, he earns the first standing ovation of the evening — not only does his coach shower him with applause, but so do Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper. There's so much applause, in fact, that host Carson Daly only has time to toss to Blake for his post-performance critique, which is as effusive as you'd imagine. Blake loves how NOIVAS is so in the moment, changing his performance by how he feels right then and there. He calls it "incredible."

While NOIVAS gets the first standing ovation of the evening, he doesn't get the only one. Team Kelly's D.Smooth also earns the respect and praise of all four coaches after his passionate performance of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud." Time and time again, Kelly's told D.Smooth that a major reason she's such a fan of his (remember, D.Smooth earned Kelly's one Playoff Pass this season) is because he can sing — and excel in — any genre he chooses. He proves that in the semi-finals by taking on Sheeran's singer-songwriter ballad and making it his own. Blake calls it "an incredible showcase" and adds that he doesn't "know how you don't vote that guy into the finale." Kelly calls his voice "seamless" and praises him for, above all, singing "straight from [his] soul."

It's no surprise that when Daly finally announces the five artists to make it through after the first live vote of the season, both NOIVAS and D.Smooth are on the list. They'll be joined by Team Blake's other artist, Grace West, who took on Tammy Wynette's "Til I Can Make It On My Own"; Team Niall's Gina Miles, who covered Kodaline's "All I Want"; and the sister trio from Team Chance, Sorelle, after their fiery performance of Alicia Keys's "Falling." This means that the three artists going home tonight are Team Niall's Ryley Tate Wilson, who kicked off the evening with Billy Joel's "Vienna"; Team Chance's Ray Uriel, who performed New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain"; and Team Kelly's Holly Brand, who took on next season's new coach Reba McEntire's "Rumor Has It." It's a tough cut so close to the finals, but there's only room for five in next week's final, those are the Voice rules. Is anyone really that shocked that two of those spots went to Team Blake artists in, say it with me, Blake Shelton's final season on The Voice? But anything can happen in the finals! Who will be getting the standing ovations next week? And, more importantly, who will be going home with the season 23 trophy?

