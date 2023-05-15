The country superstar will be joined by returning coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper exit.

Reba McEntire joins The Voice as coach for season 24

Mega mentor Reba McEntire is set to return to The Voice for season 24, this time as a coach.

John Legend and Gwen Stefani will also be back as coaches, as will season 23 newcomer Niall Horan, NBC confirmed during an upfront presentation Monday. Legend previously served as coach between seasons 16 and 22, while Stefani served as a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22.

THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Premiere" Episode 2311 -- Pictured: Reba McEntire -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) Reba McEntire | Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Shelton announced last year that he would depart the series after 24 seasons. Clarkson, who previously served as coach between seasons 14 and 21, will also depart ahead of season 24, as will Chance the Rapper.

Clarkson's departure comes amid allegations from current and former employees of her eponymous talk show that producers fostered a toxic workplace environment, though employees clarified that Clarkson herself did not engage in the toxic behavior and claimed she had "no clue" about the issues at hand.

The host issued a statement in response and voiced a commitment to creating and maintaining a "safe and healthy environment" on the show. Production of her show is set to move to New York in the fall.

The Voice season 24 will premiere sometime in the fall. The current season 23 live show will kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour semi-final as the top eight artists square off to impress the coaches. As previously reported, Adam Levine is also set to return to The Voice stage for a season 23 finale performance of "Middle Ground," his new single with band Maroon 5.

