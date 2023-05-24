Niall Horan's first time coaching turned out to be a success.

The Voice season 23 winner revealed as Blake Shelton takes his final bow

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the season 23 finale of The Voice.

And your season 23 winner of The Voice is… Gina Miles! While all season it seemed like it was Team Blake's trophy to lose, in a real "the student becomes the master" situation, first-time coach Niall Horan, Blake Shelton's TV "son," led his indie pop artist to the big win. In what Carson Daly notes was "the closest margin of victory in Voice history," Team Blake's Grace West took the runner-up position, with D.Smooth from Team Kelly, Sorelle from Team Chance, and Team Blake's NOIVAS rounding out third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

THE VOICE -- “Live Finale, Part 1” Episode 2316A -- Pictured: Gina Miles Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Gina Miles showed up to the Blind Auditions a shy teenager with a surprisingly rich voice. She won Niall over with her version of Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" despite her nerves, but really started showing people what she can do in the Battles when she defeated Kala Banham after they duetted on Bon Iver's "Skinny Love." From there, Gina and Niall agreed she should lean into her moody, dark pop side, and she took on Gotye's hit "Somebody That I Used to Know." Gina peaked at the exact right time, wowing the coaches in the Playoffs with her unforgettable version on Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game," and again in the live semi-finals with Kodaline's "All I Want" — the latter was a real showstopper.

For her finale performances, Gina wanted to go pure pop to show a different side to her artistry, but her take on Taylor Swift's "Style" didn't really show off what she can do. She surely won people back over with the night's closing song, her cover of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U," a perfect song choice for her voice. "This girl has something special, when you know it you see it," Niall said of his last-artist-standing. Well, the voters agreed. Gina's ability to emote and tell a story made her a fan favorite and the new reigning champ of The Voice.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: