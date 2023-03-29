The new Playoff Passes have already sent two singers straight to the Playoffs, while Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson have used their Steals.

Here are The Voice season 23 team standings after week 1 of the Battles

Season 23 of The Voice has officially moved into its Battle Rounds. After an exciting few weeks of Blind Auditions, the four coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan — each selected 10 acts to join their teams in hopes that one of their own will win that coveted Voice title. This season, the second round of competition, in which coaches pair up members of their team for duets in order to cut their roster from 10 down to six, is going to look a little different. That's all thanks to... dun dun dun… the Playoff Pass. The Playoff Pass is a step above your run-of-the-mill Coach's Save (which it replaces). This little gift from the Voice gods on high allows coaches to pick one member of their team to sail ahead into the Playoff Round without having to sing in the Knockouts. Will the hoopla around the Playoff Pass be worth it in the end? Only time will tell. As usual, Coaches will also each have one steal, so expect some movement between teams.

In fact, in just the first week of Battles, we've already seen some: Both Team Chance and Team Blake doled out Playoff Passes — Chance gave his to powerhouse vocalist Manasseh Samone after she went up against sister trio Sorelle on an Adele ballad, and Team Blake's inaugural pass went to singer-songwriter Mary Kate Connor, who impressed during her Battle to a big Taylor Swift hit. Elsewhere, Niall and Kelly both used their steals to pick up new artists, one from Team Blake and one from Team Niall, respectively.

If it's all too much to keep track of, don't worry — we have you covered. We'll be keeping track of our four teams as we make our way through Battles, so be sure to check back here throughout the round to see how things are shaping up ahead of Knockouts.

Team Kelly

Cait Martin / 32 / Atlanta, Ga.

Blind Audition Song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles

Battles Song: "It Must Have Been Love" by Roxette (against Allie Kleck)

Kala Banham / 24 / Windermere, Fla.

Blind Audition Song: "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell

Battles Song: "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver (against Gina Miles) — STOLEN from Team Niall

Marcos Covos / 30 / Dallas, Tex.

Blind Audition Song: "Tu Solo Tu" by Selena

Battles Song: "I Could Fall in Love" by Selena (against Sheer Element)

STILL TO BATTLE:

Holly Brand / 22 / Meridian, Miss.

Blind Audition Song: "Mississippi Girl" by Faith Hill

D.Smooth / 25 / Birmingham, Ala.

Blind Audition Song: "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

Ali / 24 / Walnut, Calif.

Blind Audition Song: "Killing Me Softly with His Song" by Roberta Flack

JB Somers / 31 / Montgomery, Ala.

Blind Audition Song: "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell

Rachel Christine / 22 / Delavan, Wisc.

Blind Audition Song: "Uninvited" by Alanis Morissette

Katie Beth Forakis / 25 / Savannah, Tenn.

Blind Audition Song: "Ghost" by Justin Bieber

Team Chance

Jamar Langley / 36 / Andrews, S.C.

Blind Audition Song: "Try Me" by James Brown

Battles Song: "Gravity" by John Mayer (against Mariah Kalia)

Sorelle / 21, 20, 15 / Lexington, Ohio

Blind Audition Song: "Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy" by Queen

Battles Song: "Someone Like You" by Adele (against Manasseh Samone)

Manasseh Samone / 22 / Dallas, Tex.

Blind Audition Song: "Rise Up" by Andra Day

Battles Song: "Someone Like You" by Adele (against Sorelle) — Playoff Pass Winner

Magnus / 25 / Virginia Beach, Va.

Blind Audition Song: "Sara Smile" by Hall & Oates

Battles Song: "Your Song" by Elton John (against Alyssa Lazar)

STILL TO BATTLE:

NOIVAS / 30 / Hutto, Tex.

Blind Audition Song: "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke

Chloe Abbott / 24 / Detroit, Mich.

Blind Audition Song: "How Deep Is Your Love" by The Bee Gees

Ray Uriel / 24 / Gary, Ind.

Blind Audition Song: "Glimpse of Us" by Joji

Nariyella / 20 / Elkins Park, Penn.

Audition Song: "One Night Only" from Dreamgirls

Team Niall

Gina Miles / 18 / Paxton, Ill.

Blind Audition Song: "The One That Got Away" by Katy Perry

Battles Song: "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver (against Kala Banham)

EJ Michels / 31 / Draper, Utah

Blind Audition Song: "Easy On Me" by Adele

Battles Song: "Tracks of My Tears" by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles (against Tasha Jessen) — STOLEN from Team Blake

Ross Clayton / 33 / McLoud, Okla.

Blind Audition Song: "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban

Battles Song: "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (against Laura Littleton)

STILL TO BATTLE:

Michael B / 29 / Los Angeles, Calif.

Blind Audition Song: "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd

Ryley Tate Wilson / 15 / Montgomery, Ala.

Blind Audition Song: "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn

Jerome Godwin III / 20 / Montgomery, Ala.

Blind Audition Song: "pov" by Ariana Grande

Kate Cosentino / 23 / Kansas City, Mo.

Blind Audition Song: "I Say A Little Prayer For You" by Dionne Warwick

Tiana Goss / 28 / Los Angeles, Calif.

Blind Audition Song: "Emotion" by The Bee Gees

Talia Smith / 29 / Queens, N.Y.

Blind Audition Song: "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" by Stevie Wonder

Team Blake

Tasha Jessen / 20 / Colorado Springs, Co.

Blind Audition Song: "River" by Leon Bridges

Battles Song: "Tracks of My Tears" by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles (against EJ Michels)

Walker Wilson / 24 / Nashville, Tenn.

Blind Audition Song: "Hurricane" by Leon Everette

Battles Song: "Here Without You" by 3 Doors Down (against Kason Lester)

Kylee Dayne / 19 / Carrollton, Tex.

Blind Audition Song: "Falling Water" by Maggie Rogers

Battles Song: "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift (against Mary Kate Connor)

Mary Kate Connor / 18 / Ashburn, Va.

Blind Audition Song: "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

Battles Song: "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift (against Kylee Dayne) — Playoff Pass Winner

STILL TO BATTLE:

Neil Salsich / 34 / St. Louis, Mo.

Blind Audition Song: "Honky Tonk Blues" by Hank Williams

Alex Whalen / 43 / Indian Rocks Beach, Fla.

Blind Audition Song: "Help Me Make It Through the Night" by Sammi Smith

Carlos Rising / 28 / Wilmington, N.C.

Blind Audition Song: "Change the World" by Eric Clapton

Grace West / 19 / Canton, Mich.

Blind Audition Song: "Maybe It Was Memphis" by Pam Tillis

SEASON 23 ELIMINATED ARTISTS

Allie Keck / Team Kelly / Eliminated in Battles (against Cait Martin)

Mariah Kalia / Team Chance / Eliminated in Battles (against Jamar Langley)

Kason Lester / Team Blake / Eliminated in Battles (against Walker Wilson)

Laura Littleton / Team Niall / Eliminated in Battles (against Ross Clayton)

Alyssa Lazar / Team Chance / Eliminated in Battles (against Magnus)

Sheer Element / Team Kelly / Eliminated in Battles (against Marcos Covos)

