Blake Shelton's final season is coming to an end — who will be crowned the winner?

Watch The Voice final 5 take the stage in style in part 1 of the season 23 finale

The Voice final five took the stage for America's votes one last time in hopes of being crowned the season 23 winner and it was, to be honest, a little lackluster. You know there's a problem when even coach Blake Shelton says "it took us an hour, but we finally started this finale" after we got through the entire first round of competition. That's not to say we didn't get some great performances, it's just… it was missing some of the pizzazz you'd expect.

Our five finalists – NOIVAS and Grace West from Team Blake, Team Kelly's D.Smooth, Team Niall's Gina Miles, and the sister trio Sorelle from Team Chance — each got two performances to prove why they deserve the season 23 trophy, and tomorrow night we'll learn who did enough to win the overnight vote. Shall we dive into everyone's final pitch to be the winner?

Grace West — Team Blake

Blake's country female vocalist takes on Vicki Lawrence's (turned Reba McEntire hit) "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" for her more uptempo number and Patsy Cline's "She's Got You," for her dedication song. The Patsy Cline number is a much better showcase for her vocals even if her emotional connection when she sings isn't quite there. Blake is a big believer in his final country artist, calling her second performance "unbelievable."

NOIVAS — Team Blake

Blake's other artist has shown a lot of country promise throughout the competition too, and he makes sure people don't forget that in the finale with his first pick — an emotional rendition of Christ Stapleton's "Cold." His other strength, of course, is his showmanship, and NOIVAS lets that shine in his performance of Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away." NOIVAS's original coach, Chance the Rapper, tells Blake "you're welcome" for that steal back in the Battles.

D.Smooth — Team Kelly

Kelly Clarkson gets her wish and D.Smooth does some classic '90s R&B. For his first round, D.Smooth performs Johnny Gill's "My, My, My" in a truly iconic pink suit and easily wins over the crowd and the coaches — both Kelly and Chance are out of their seats by the end. His second performance is "What You Won't Do For Love" by Bobby Caldwell. It's a good vocal, but a little boring. They should've switched the order of his two songs to leave a much more lasting impression on voters.

Sorelle — Team Chance

Sorelle brought what they have all season — tight harmonies and cutesy choreography — to the finale stage. They tackled both Lady Gaga's "A Million Reasons" in a much more stripped down version of their usual performances, as well as Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." At the end of the latter, Chance is so excited he tells himself to calm down lest he "cure on live TV." He's a fan.

Gina Miles — Team Niall

Niall Horan's moody, indie pop singer wants to show off a different side in the finale (always a risk!), and goes after a big pop moment — she takes on Taylor Swift's "Style." I'm surprised there were basically no changes to the song to make it more Gina, and ultimately the risk doesn't make room for much reward. Her second song, however, is Gina at her best: Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U." "This girl has something special, you know it when you see it," Niall says before telling America to vote for Gina.

Perhaps everyone was saving the fireworks for Part 2 of the finale in which each coach will be performing with their remaining artists and we'll be getting a whole bunch of Voice coach reunions (Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Adam Levine, and more are set to appear) and performances as the show celebrates Blake's final episode. Oh, right — most importantly, we'll learn which of these five artists is the new Voice champion. Sounds like a night for fireworks to me.

