Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join as new coaches, Kelly Clarkson returns, and Blake Shelton prepares for his last season.

It's 'vets against newbies' in first promo for The Voice season 23: See new, returning, and exiting coaches

Season 23 of The Voice introduces two new faces, welcomes back a familiar one, and says goodbye to yet another.

EW can exclusively reveal the first promo of the new season which will feature Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as the newest coaches sitting in the swivel chairs as Kelly Clarkson returns, and Blake Shelton takes his final spin. Shelton has been a mainstay since the show's inception, he has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.

The Voice New Season Judges Promo 'The Voice' season 23 coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton | Credit: NBC

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton said in a statement back in October. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Clarkson previously served as a coach for seasons 14-21. Her return comes on the heels of her season 21 win with the sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

Horan, no stranger to singing competition shows, got his start on The X Factor, forming part of a little group called One Direction. And though Chance bears the sobriquet of "the Rapper," he's a talented multi-hyphenate whose done some vocalizing in the past.

Season 23 of The Voice premieres Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: