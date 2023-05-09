Ryley Tate Wilson is emerging as this season's contestant to beat.

Watch 15-year-old singer on Niall Horan's team get a standing ovation on The Voice

Well, it certainly seems like Team Niall's Ryley Tate Wilson is sailing through season 23 of The Voice. The 15-year-old (15!!) from Montgomery, Alabama, earned coach Niall Horan's coveted Playoff Pass back in the Battles for his performance of Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary," sending him past the Knockouts and right to the Playoffs, the final round ahead of the live semi-finals. While one might argue it could be a disadvantage to sit out a round, Wilson took exactly zero time reminding everyone why he's so special — the teen earned the only four-coach standing ovation of night 2 of the Playoffs with his rendition of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over."

It sounds silly, but that was no easy feat! Night 2 of the Playoffs consisted of performances from the 10 artists who made up Niall and Kelly Clarkson's teams. Among them are some pretty heavy hitters. Still, it was the teen who stood out with what Niall calls "a maturity beyond his years" — and that goes not just for the way he keeps composure in such a high stress situation (something Niall knows a thing or two about), but for his vocal performance from top to bottom. Ryley makes some smart and effective note choices while also having what Chance the Rapper calls "the greatest show of control so far out of all the performances today." On top of the technical stuff, the kid can emote like someone who's lived, well, much more than 15 years.

It's a deep bench of skills, and it's why all four coaches not only get on their feet to applaud Ryley's performance, but also why not one, but two coaches mention Ryley as the main threat to their own artists winning the competition. In an interview, Chance describes Ryley as "one of those people that could win the whole show — I'm a little worried about him." In her post-performance critique, an impressed Kelly admits that most years when people ask who she's scared of on other teams she answers that she's not afraid of anyone, but she's "very, very, very, very, very scared of [Ryley]." That's five "very"s — she's not messing around. Speaking of, that's exactly the advice Blake Shelton gives to Niall as he starts making his choices for which of his contestants should move forward: "This is not the time to goof around, you have got to put Ryley through," he tells his buddy.

Ryley Tate Wilson Niall Horan | Credit: NBC

Not surprisingly, that's exactly what Niall does. Advice from Blake or not, the choice was clear. Ryley Tate Wilson easily makes it into the Top 8 representing Team Niall alongside indie pop singer Gina Miles.

