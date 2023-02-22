The Voice announces Reba McEntire's return as mega mentor — plus, see changes coming to the competition

Reba McEntire is returning to the Voice stage.

The country superstar will serve as a mega mentor when the competition series returns for season 23 on March 6, NBC announced Wednesday. She is set to join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

McEntire previously served as a battle advisor for Shelton's team during the inaugural season of The Voice, making her addition as a mega mentor an apt full-circle moment as Shelton prepares to take his final spin in the swivel chair. The country crooner, who has eight wins under his belt, announced last year that the upcoming season will be his last.

Reba McEntire performs at Bridgestone Arena on October 21, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Reba McEntire | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

McEntire will mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as they prepare for the Knockouts April 17.

The new season will also unveil changes to the competition, with the introduction of an all-new Playoff Pass, which allows both contenders in a battle to advance and gives the winner a major advantage of being able to skip the Knockout Rounds, inching them one step closer to the live shows.

Each coach will have one Playoff Pass and one Steal. Seven contestants per team will advance, with six competing in the Knockouts and one using the Playoff Pass. The format will be as follows: the Battles (which start March 27), the Knockouts and the Playoffs (starting May 1), and the live shows (which commence May 15).

EW previously revealed the first promo for the upcoming 23rd season, which you can see below.

"I'm thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season," Chance the Rapper said in a statement. "I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance."

Horan added, "I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

The Voice returns Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

