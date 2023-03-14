Resigning to her loss, coach Kelly Clarkson said, "I'm not even going to fight it."

The Voice contestant lands on Niall Horan's team thanks to a Harry Styles song

Never underestimate the power of 1D, Kelly Clarkson!

The veteran coach made a rookie mistake during the third night of The Voice season 23 Blind Auditions in a battle to win contestant Laura Littleton for Team Kelly. When Laura, who hails from Dickson, Tennessee, begins her performance of "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles, Kelly hears Laura's southern twang and the bluegrass twist she puts on the arrangement and, thinking Laura must be a country artist, she uses her one "block" on Blake Shelton seconds before he turns his chair. She feels like she has this in the bag until Niall Horan follows Blake and she realizes the connection between her competition and the song Laura chose. Blake points out that Laura is a "country girl" but not so much of a "country artist" and immediately, Kelly admits that she "should've blocked Niall."

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2303 -- Pictured: Laura Littleton -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC) Laura Littleton on 'The Voice' | Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

Kelly heaps on the praise and tells Laura that she sounds like a mix of "Dolly Parton and Florence and the Machine." Adding that she would love to work with her, but she knows, obviously, that Niall has "a connection with the original singer," of course (Horan and Styles made up two-fifths of One Direction). Niall, mostly sitting back and letting this all happen, lets out a quiet but excited "I know him!" Kelly resigned to her loss says "I'm not even going to fight it."

Niall commends Laura for her "great" song choice, not just because he's buds with Harry, but because it was the perfect song for her as an artist. "When [Sign of The Times] came out, it wasn't, like, an obvious pop song, " Niall said noting that it was "a bit off to the left," which is exactly how he sees Laura as an artist.

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2303 -- Pictured: Niall Horan -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC) Niall Horan on 'The Voice' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

"That's what you scream," he tells her. In the middle of Niall's pitch, Kelly turns to the camera and whispers "I should've blocked Niall." She knows. We all know. So, even though there is a dramatic pause, it's no surprise when Laura decides to become part of Team Niall. While Niall celebrates adding the pop singer with a unique vibrato and the ability to 'take on any type of song' he'll throw at her to his team, Kelly laments that she "wasted [her] block." She adds the perfect little "you're welcome, Niall," as Niall declares season 23 "rookie season."

"I guarantee you Chance or I are gonna win this," Niall says. That's some real rookie confidence right there, but with the power of 1D behind him, who knows? He might be right.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: