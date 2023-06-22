Country singers Dan + Shay will serve as mentors with Reba McEntire and John Legend.

The Voice announces its first-ever coaching duo for season 25

When it comes to selecting its first-ever coaching duo, The Voice made sure to pick artists with a ton of experience — more than 10,000 hours of it, to be exact.

Yes, you read that right. NBC has announced that Grammy award-winning country duo Dan + Shay will work together as coaches for the singing competition's upcoming 25th season. The pair will be joined in their respective red chairs by fan favorite Chance the Rapper as well as country superstar Reba McEntire and R&B crooner John Legend, who are already set to serve as coaches in season 24, which airs later this year.

Dan + Shay are no strangers to The Voice, having previously performed their single "Speechless" with contestant Chevel Shepherd on season 15 and served as Blake Shelton's Battle Advisors in season 20.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Dan + Shay | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The season 24 panel, airing this fall, includes Legend, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and newcomer McEntire, who will replace longtime country legend Blake Shelton on the show.

Shelton, who has been a coach since The Voice's very first season, officially departed the series at the end of season 23. Speaking to EW, the country star cited the best thing that happened to him while filming it: "I met my wife." (He and Stefani married in 2021.)

He also revealed that he's chosen his preferred singers for season 24. "As a viewer, I already have my favorite team picked out because Gwen's gonna be a coach," he said. "[Gwen]'s probably gonna get super sick of me giving her advice and my ideas and stuff, because I'm definitely gonna have my ideas."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: