That will be one of the many performances in Tuesday's finale, where Toneisha Harris (Team Blake), Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), Micah Iverson (Team Kelly), CammWess (Team Legend), or Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) will be crowned the new winner.

Other performances include Gwen Stefani (a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17) and Shelton with their recent hit duet "Nobody But You," and Clarkson will sing her new track "I Dare You." Jonas will perform twice — a special cover of "Until We Meet Again" and with his brothers for their new single "X" featuring reggaeton superstar Karol G. Bon Jovi will also sing their new track "Limitless," and Lady Antebellum will perform "Champagne Night," their latest single.