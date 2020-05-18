After a seven-year absence from NBC's The Voice, CeeLo Green will return for Tuesday's season finale, EW can exclusively reveal.
Green was one of the four original coaches alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera, leaving after the singing competition's fifth season. Recent Super Bowl Halftime Show co-headliner Shakira, who was a coach on seasons 4 and 6, will also be back, joining Green, season 18 Battle Round advisor Bebe Rexha, current coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, and the season 18 Top 9 for a supergroup performance of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door," which will kick off the episode.
That will be one of the many performances in Tuesday's finale, where Toneisha Harris (Team Blake), Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), Micah Iverson (Team Kelly), CammWess (Team Legend), or Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) will be crowned the new winner.
Other performances include Gwen Stefani (a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17) and Shelton with their recent hit duet "Nobody But You," and Clarkson will sing her new track "I Dare You." Jonas will perform twice — a special cover of "Until We Meet Again" and with his brothers for their new single "X" featuring reggaeton superstar Karol G. Bon Jovi will also sing their new track "Limitless," and Lady Antebellum will perform "Champagne Night," their latest single.
Part 1 of The Voice finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC; Tuesday's two-hour season finale kicks off at 9 p.m. ET.
