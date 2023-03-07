Did NOIVAS look familiar? That might be because he previously competed on American Idol as Savion Wright.

Season 23 of The Voice kicked off with some great Blind Auditions, some mediocre ones, and (more than) several mentions of the fact that this is Blake Shelton's final season. There were also fun shenanigans between the panel of coaches, which alongside Shelton features Kelly Clarkson (back from a brief hiatus after her Season 21 win) and newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. And it just so happens that one of the best examples of this playful energy between our new mix of coaches and the best audition of the evening go hand-in-hand.

The final audition of the night belongs to NOIVAS, a passionate soul/pop singer from Hutto, Texas. NOIVAS might look — and sound — familiar to all the American Idol fans out there: His real name is Savion Wright, and he was a fan-favorite in both seasons 13 (he made it to the Hollywood Round) and 14 (he made it to the Top 24).

It's easy to see why people loved him. Now with the stage name NOIVAS (it's Savion backwards), he gives an emotional, dynamic performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," in which he is in complete control over his instrument. It's impressive. So impressive, in fact, that all four coaches push their buttons almost immediately. Unfortunately for Blake, he's just a little too slow — Chance uses his block on the nine-time Voice champion in order to get a shot at putting NOIVAS on Team Chance.

That strategic block — which turns out to be an incredibly prescient move by the new coach after NOIVAS admits he was planning on choosing Shelton — isn't Chance's only big move to win this four-chair turn artist, whom he calls "an incomparable talent." During his pitch, Chance wants NOIVAS to know that he really only has one option — and then he takes to the floor to point out his name spelled out in front of his chair. Then he proceeds to walk over to Kelly's name on the floor and when he steps on it, it magically turns from "KELLY" to "CHANCE." He gleefully does the same to Niall and Blake's names (okay, maybe extra-gleefully when he heads over to Blake's chair).

NOIVAS on The Voice

In the end, NOIVAS decides to join Chance's team. It could be because of all the work the coach put in to woo him, but it also might be because Chance calls NOIVAS "a voice of this generation that deserves to be heard" and tells him straight-up: "I want you to win this show and I want you on Team Chance, man." Maybe it's a little bit of both.

Whatever it was, Chance might've never gotten a, well, chance to pitch himself to NOIVAS had he not used his block to stop Blake from throwing his cowboy hat, as it were, in the ring. Afterward, Blake congratulates the new coach on the big get: "That may be the most well-played block I've ever seen on the show," he says. I'd call that a successful first outing for Coach Chance.

