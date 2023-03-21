Kelly Clarkson super-fan delivers powerful performance to earn a 4-chair turn on The Voice

Mother knows best, as they say, and that's especially true for The Voice season 23 contestant Cait Martin.

Cait, who earns a 4-chair turn, doesn't really have to stress over deciding between four great coach options because her mother Charlotte already knows who Cait's picking and is not too shy to remind her with a helpful "Kelly! Kelly!" chant from backstage. Is this the first time in Voice history we've had a parent be so vocal about a coaching decision? Because honestly, it kind of rocks. More Voice parents should do this.

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 Cait Martin sings a Harry Styles cover on 'The Voice' | Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

The 32-year-old voiceover artist and cruise ship singer had absolutely zero problems winning over a coach with her surprising and gorgeous cover of the Harry Styles hit "As It Was" during the final Blind Audition of the night. The arrangement is smart and interesting and, best of all, it really shows off both Cait's great, seasoned control and her big range. It starts off quiet and almost ethereal-like and within two lines, Kelly Clarkson has pushed her button — she wants Cait Martin on her team. Cait continues on to show off a super controlled head voice and a powerful chest voice — and the ability to seamlessly move between them — and it's not long before Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton all can't resist turning around. It's a well-deserved 4-chair turn, but that doesn't mean there's much suspense in who Cait's going to choose and that is all thanks to her mother Charlotte who, as soon as Cait's finished and taking in her moment, begins chanting Kelly Clarkson's name.

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 Cait Martin's 4-chair turn on 'The Voice' | Credit: nbc

Kelly thanks Cait's mom for the assistance, but doesn't squander the momentum, making sure Cait knows she thinks her "beautiful vibrato is crystal clear" and praises her control, her range, and that arrangement. "I'd be such a good coach for you," she tells her. The other coaches make their pitches, too: Blake gives his "this is my last season" speech, Niall loves Cait's obvious storytelling voice, and Chance even compares her to Whitney Houston. And yet still, Charlotte Martin chants "Kelly, Kelly!" When it's time for Cait to make her decision there is zero hesitation — she's Team Kelly, through and through.

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 2305 Kelly Clarkson gets picked to be Cait Martin's coach on 'The Voice' | Credit: nbc

When Kelly heads backstage to meet/thank Cait's parents, they tell her that Cait has loved Kelly since she was a little girl. You would never know! Cait seemed so cool, calm, and collected on stage, but it's true — she's a big time Kelly Clarkson fan. All of which is to say, her choice was made even before coaches started pressing their buttons. The guys nurse their wounds after that 4-chair loss, but they knew it was futile. As Blake puts it, "we didn't have a chance with mom yelling 'Kelly' over there." Blake's convinced that Kelly returned for his last season "just to irritate [him] one last time," and beating him in a 4-chair turn is just one more piece of evidence. He'll have to take it up with Cait Martin's mom next time.

