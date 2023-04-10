Plus, a peek at Shelton's first-ever interview about The Voice season 1.

Former Voice coaches honor Blake Shelton in look-back episode: 'One of the funniest people I've ever met'

The Voice is taking a look back at Blake Shelton's legacy with help from some of his fellow coaches — both past and present.

Shelton, the only artist to judge every of The Voice's 23 seasons since its start in 2011, is getting highlighted in tonight's episode, "Best of the Blinds, Battles and Blake." Fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson — who is currently judging alongside Shelton and newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper — Christina Aguilera, Usher, and Camila Cabello gush about the country singer's impressive run on the show in the EW exclusive clip above.

"I think it's impossible to think of The Voice and not think of Blake Shelton," Clarkson says. The pop star also describes her country counterpart as a light who attracts contestants to his presence (the clip includes plenty of hopefuls declaring their desire to join Team Blake).

Usher says he wouldn't be surprised if Shelton runs for President one day, while Aguilera says Shelton "pulls out the heart strings" — and that the former Sexiest Man Alive's dimples and accent don't hurt, either. Cabello points out how much Shelton really cares about each of the artists he coaches and adds that he's "one of the funniest people I've ever met."

The Voice Blake Shelton on season 1 of 'The Voice' | Credit: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

We also get a glimpse at a baby-faced Shelton's first-ever interview for The Voice. "I wish I could sit here and tell you that I knew exactly what The Voice the television show is gonna be about. It has to start with a great voice." More than a decade later, and the nine-time champ has certainly left his mark on the competition — it's even where he met his wife Gwen Stefani.

In addition to singing Shelton's praise, tonight's new episode will highlight season 23's best moments from the Blind Auditions through the Battle Rounds. And Shelton, Clarkson, Chance, and Horan will take the stage for a rendition of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

The Voice airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: