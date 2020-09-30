The Voice coaches want us to feel all right with performance of Bob Marley's 'One Love'

Stefani is returning to her spinning red chair, taking over for Jonas, who left after one season as a coach. After making her debut in season 7, Stefani has appeared on seasons 9, 13, and 17. She will be looking to take the mantle from winning coach — and boyfriend — Shelton, whose team member Todd Tilghman won season 18 in May, which wrapped up with at-home performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.