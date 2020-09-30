The Voice coaches want us to feel all right with performance of Bob Marley's 'One Love'

By Alamin Yohannes
September 30, 2020
The coaches of The Voice are getting together — from a safe distance.

To provide a jolt of joy during our unprecedented times, and ahead of the Emmy-winning singing competition's 19th season premiere next month, The Voice coaches are hoping to raise our spirits with their group performance of Bob Marley's ″One Love." EW has an exclusive look at Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and returning coach Gwen Stefani in an outdoor performance on the backlot of Universal Studios, where the show films. These group covers have become a new tradition of sorts for the show: For season 17, the foursome performed an acoustic version of Extreme's 1990 ballad ″More Than Words,″ with host Carson Daly joining on guitar, and earlier this year they joined Nick Jonas for a performance of his hit ″Jealous.″

Stefani is returning to her spinning red chair, taking over for Jonas, who left after one season as a coach. After making her debut in season 7, Stefani has appeared on seasons 9, 13, and 17. She will be looking to take the mantle from winning coach — and boyfriend — Shelton, whose team member Todd Tilghman won season 18 in May, which wrapped up with at-home performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers can sing along to ″One Love" when the performance airs during the Oct. 19 season premiere (8 p.m. ET on NBC), but you can enjoy it now in the video above.

