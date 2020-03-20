The Voice Battle Rounds are pairing up 'The Best' of the best — here's who's singing what

The Voice type TV Show network NBC genre Reality,

Music Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas have filled their 10-person teams, and now the players contestants are ready for their coaches to send them into battle.

With the Blind Auditions part of The Voice season 18 history, the Battle Rounds start Monday, and EW has an exclusive preview of who'll be performing, and what they'll be singing.

From Team Blake: Joei Fulco and Todd Michael Hall will be singing Tina Turner's "The Best"; and Jamal Corrie and Levi Watkins will perform OneRepublic's "Counting Stars."

Team Kelly's Anaya Cheyenne and Chelle will sing Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa's "Scared to Be Lonely."

Team Legend singers Mike Jerel and Zach Day will take on Miguel's "Adorn."

And new coach Nick Jonas has paired up Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers to perform Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over," and Allegra Miles and Michael Williams on Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know."

Check out the exclusive video above for a little refresher on each of those contestants and why the coaches chose these pairings and songs.

The Voice airs Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Related content: