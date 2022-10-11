Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will serve as new coaches in season 23.

The Voice announces Blake Shelton's departure after 2023 season and sets Kelly Clarkson's return

It's (almost) the end of an era on The Voice.

NBC announced Tuesday that the Emmy-winning musical competition series will be returning for its 23rd season in spring 2023, and some big changes are in store.

Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will be joining the Voice family as coaches in the new season, which will also see the return of coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. And Carson Daly will be back as host.

However, the network also announced that Shelton will bid farewell to his red chair at the end of the new season. A mainstay since the show's inception, he has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton said in a statement. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

He continued, "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

Clarkson previously served as a coach for seasons 14-21. Her return comes on the heels of her season 21 win with the sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

The blind auditions for season 22 — with current coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Stefani, and Shelton — aired Monday. Battles kick off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

