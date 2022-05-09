How Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne 'forged a career' on mocking Donald Trump

The Vivienne says that trying to live up to her Trump Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 was the "scariest thing" she's ever done.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There's no collusion (or confusion) regarding The Vivienne's success after winning the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK — and she says she owes a great deal of her post-show trajectory to mocking one of the most controversial figures in American history: Donald Trump.

"My biggest takeaway from the judges especially on season 1 was my comedy and my impersonations," the Welsh queen tells EW of her unexpected Snatch Game success, which saw her impersonating President Trump in a performance that judge Michelle Visage touted as possibly "the best Snatch Game character in the history of the show" back in 2019.

"To hear RuPaul say that it was like Saturday Night Live standard — better than Alec Baldwin — I was like, oh my God, it was just some stupid idea for Snatch Game," she continues in a video interview tied to our cover story on her return to the competition among the all-winners cast of the upcoming All Stars 7. "I kind of forged a career on doing Donald Trump's voice. I voice-overed a whole documentary for BBC. It's kind of mad because I'm just a drag queen taking the mick out of Donald Trump, and you get a call from these huge companies and they're like, oh, we want you to be Donald Trump. I mean, it's not the best claim to fame is it? Because we all love Trump."

Drag Race interview; Trump impersonation The Vivienne on how impersonating Donald Trump on 'Drag Race UK' forged a career for her. | Credit: EW;

Since taking the Drag Race UK crown, The Vivienne landed her own WOW Presents Plus show, Morning T&T, a mock talk show in which she performed as Trump alongside fellow season 1 finalist Baga Chipz reprising her Snatch Game character, Margaret Thatcher. She also narrated the BBC's Trump in Tweets TV special chronicling the former president's social media impact.

But her most nerve-wracking endeavor since winning, she says, remains returning to the competition to replicate her star-making turn as she prepares to tackle the All Stars 7 edition of the celebrity impression challenge.

"It's hard, coming into this as a winner and also a winner of Snatch Game," The Vivienne finishes. "To have to go through all that and, hopefully, live up to your first one is the scariest thing I've ever done."

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover The Vivienne for EW | Credit: Vijat M for EW

See how The Vivienne stacks up against the American queens when she returns to Drag Race on the AS7 competition against fellow champions Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Yvie Oddly, Monét X Change, Jaida Essence Hall, Trinity The Tuck, and Shea Couleé on May 20 via Paramount+. Watch The Vivienne's full solo interview above, and read EW's cover story here.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including new season 14 recaps with the cast.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: