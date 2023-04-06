"It's Taraji," Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "I think it's Taraji," added Sunny Hostin. "It's Taraji," Joy Behar noted.

Whoopi Goldberg pauses The View to yell at mystery backstage noisemaker: 'It's Taraji!'

The View's ongoing war with sonic terrorism has reached a fever pitch.

Show moderator Whoopi Goldberg literally took a stand during Thursday's live broadcast when she got up from the table to shout at a mysterious backstage noisemaker as the ladies attempted to move on with the show.

"Cool," the 67-year-old said after cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin plugged an appearance on an upcoming podcast, before rising from her chair to scold the unknown person backstage. "Hold on a second, ya'll. Hey, who's ever [sic] back there, we can hear you!"

Whoopi Goldberg yells at a backstage noise on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg yells at a backstage noise on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

The studio audience laughed as Goldberg turned her back to them, while her cohosts chimed in with their predictions regarding the culprit: The View guest Taraji P. Henson, who left the set mere moments prior.

"It's Taraji," Griffin said. "I think it's Taraji," Sunny Hostin added. "It's Taraji," Joy Behar noted with a smile. Sara Haines did not speculate on the person's identity.

EW has reached out to representatives for The View and Henson for more information.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View with Taraji P. Henson Whoopi Goldberg yells at a backstage noise on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC (2)

The ladies of The View have been plagued by unwanted noises from all sectors so intensely that the show actually implemented a new measure to combat any aural nuisances that resemble fart noises.

A source recently told EW that the show's team added coasters to sit under the panelists' mugs during the show, after Goldberg revealed on the March 21 episode that scraping noises from the cups led to the women being "blamed for dropping gas."

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: