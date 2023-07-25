The View moderator put her foot on the table to show off the doll heads inside her wedge heels.

Whoopi Goldberg apparently thinks conservative pundit Ben Shapiro's skin is thinner than plastic.

After the far-right commentator attacked writer-director Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster Barbie movie as "angry feminist claptrap that alienates men from women, undermines basic human values, and promotes falsehood all at the same time," the View moderator slammed him for being too sensitive about the film's critically lauded themes.

Whoopi Goldberg shows off decapitated Barbie heads in her shoes on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg shows off decapitated Barbie heads in her shoes on 'The View' | Credit: ABC (2)

"It's a movie. It's a movie about a doll. I thought y'all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there's no sex involved, Ken has no genitalia so he can't [either]. It's a doll movie," the 67-year-old said on Tuesday's live broadcast. "The kids know it's colorful and it's Barbie, they haven't lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they're seeing this movie, that's not how they're looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie. You guys, I want you all to tell your daughters why you're not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what's wrong with Barbie."

She then lifted her leg to the table to show off her wedge shoes, which contained decapitated Barbie doll heads inside them.

"Now, look, I love my Barbie, okay? It's a doll movie, guys. I'm shocked that that's what's freaking you out these days," she said.

Conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin added that the movie is "fun" and that "Greta Gerwig's brilliant," but also that she's "taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity, like somehow the Barbie movie is going to make them feel emasculated. No, caring about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I can think about."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.

Goldberg finished the segment by stressing that Barbie — which grossed $162 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, a record for a female-directed project — exists in a fantasy world, and isn't intended to indoctrinate America's youth.

"We make movies about all kinds of stuff. We make movies about people who fly, we make movies about dolls that talk and walk. They hit two things, they talk about the real world that everybody lives in, and they talk about Barbie world, and they're two different things, and it's meant to make you just think or pause," Goldberg said. "It's not meant to do anything but give you a good time. Go see the movie."

Barbie is now playing in theaters nationwide. The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: