After a spate of maniacal inanimate objects — Joy Behar's nefarious chair, her noisy cell phone, and the elevator in her apartment building — spent most of 2022 terrorizing the ladies of The View, longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg is finally striking back.

"I need to tell you that I sat on my glasses yesterday," the Oscar-winning actress said at the top of Wednesday's episode. "I have on glasses that are maybe 4 years old, so, if you see me [squinting], that's why. I just wanted y'all to know there's nothing wrong — I just sat on the glasses, not paying a bit of attention to where my big behind was going. Just, click."

Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg revealed she accidentally sat on her glasses on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC (2)

Cohost Sara Haines then joked that Goldberg's "butt is seeing better than ever," to which the Till producer and star replied, "Oh, yeah, my butt can see now."

In March, Behar fell out of her chair while beginning a live broadcast, prompting ABC to replace the set's furniture with new chairs that don't swivel at the start of season 26.

A source told EW that the season 26 set is smaller than it has been in the past, which also required new chairs, but Behar's tumble was taken into consideration when the show designed a fresh aesthetic for its current episodes.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

