Whoopi Goldberg is Hollywood royalty, and she conducts business accordingly atop an Iron Throne toilet inspired by Game of Thrones.

The Oscar-winning actress and longtime moderator of The View revealed a photo of the toilet on Thursday's episode, as Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington made his first appearance on the long-running talk show.

"Whoopi has an actual Iron Throne in her dressing room," cohost Sara Haines noted, with Sunny Hostin adding that "the seat is heated." The show then cut to a photo of the toilet — complete with Iron Throne metalwork inspired by the famed seat from the HBO fantasy series — and a shot of Goldberg grinning to the camera.

"I have to tell you, we tried for as long as Game of Thrones is on to get ya'll to come do the show, but because of your filming schedules and stuff [it didn't happen]," Goldberg told Harington. "So, this is a show that I, from day one, was my favorite, and still remains [that]. When I want to see something really fun, I go there. It's a great show, and thanks for doing it."

Harington stopped by the program to promote his new film, Baby Ruby, though View panelist and Game of Thrones superfan Alyssa Farah Griffin also asked him a rapid-fire round of questions about the show, on which he portrayed the character Jon Snow from 2011-2019.

The 36-year-old told Griffin that the most difficult scenes to film during production were always sequences that involved riding dragons, and that, if he could choose to portray another character on the program, he would've picked Sean Bean's Ned Stark. He also shared that he has no news to offer regarding a rumored Snow-centered spin-off of the show.

