Whoopi Goldberg terrorized by 'spooky' underwater VR experience: 'I fell over'
- TV Show
Whoopi Goldberg's ongoing war with technology (hello, Alexa) just shifted battlefields to a simulated undersea — and a virtual reality headset struck back.
During a Hot Topics discussion on Tuesday's episode of The View about Apple's new VR headset, Oscar-winning actress recounted a terrifying experience with an immersive Oculus device that ended with Goldberg on the floor.
"I'll tell you how spooky it is. I put it on and I was under the ocean, because I love all the ocean stuff, and something came swimming by and I forgot that I had these things on, and I got up so fast that I fell over," the 67-year-old said while she — and her cohosts — laughed. "They tell you to give yourself a little bit of space. Just a little bit of space where, you know, don't go beyond this. When something scares you, it's like, oh my God, it just was a lot. You have to be careful with this stuff because you can really hurt yourself."
Longtime panelist Joy Behar — whom has also long engaged with terroristic technology, including her regularly noisy cell phone, her apartment building's maniacal elevator, and Siri interrupting the live show to give her directions to The View table — also shared a candid observation about the sole use for Apple's new VR set: "Porn," the 80-year-old quipped.
The View airs Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.
