"I'll tell you how spooky it is. I put it on and I was under the ocean, because I love all the ocean stuff, and something came swimming by and I forgot that I had these things on, and I got up so fast that I fell over," the 67-year-old said while she — and her cohosts — laughed. "They tell you to give yourself a little bit of space. Just a little bit of space where, you know, don't go beyond this. When something scares you, it's like, oh my God, it just was a lot. You have to be careful with this stuff because you can really hurt yourself."