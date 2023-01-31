Goldberg proved why she has an Oscar as she checked her watch, held her head in her hand, and more while The View panel discussed therapeutic approaches to marriage spats.

Whoopi Goldberg — who famously doesn't want a spouse in her house — proved why she has an Oscar for her acting skills as she hilariously reacted to The View panel discussing therapeutic approaches to relationship spats.

After the longtime talk show moderator introduced a topic about the overuse of therapy terms outside of traditional therapy structures, her fellow panelists launched into a discussion about married life — including Alyssa Farah Griffin joking that she often gets out of laundry duty with her husband by saying, "I would like to do that, but I'm protecting my peace."

Joy Behar then said that she practices "transference" with her husband by letting him know that she's really angry about something else and simply taking it out on him, giving him ammunition to fight back fairly. Behar broke her explanation when she noticed Goldberg sitting with her head on her hand, looking at her skeptically.

"What are you thinking about right now?" Behar asked. "You know," Goldberg responded, resting her head on her palm once again.

When Sunny Hostin said that offering a simple, "I hear you, and I'm giving you space for that," Goldberg shot a comical glance toward the chuckling audience in feigned disbelief.

"Let's protect Whoopi's peace," Griffin finished, while the camera cut to Goldberg as she checked her watch and sent the show to commercial: "We'll be right back."

Goldberg made headlines for sharing her views on marriage in a 2016 interview with The New York Times.

"No, I think I'm not that interested. I'm much happier on my own," she said after being asked about her three prior marriages. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don't want somebody in my house."

