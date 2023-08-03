"Oh, we could never get two of you, Whoops," cohost Sara Haines said.

The View icon Whoopi Goldberg says she doesn't want 'AI duplicating' her: 'You don't know who's who'

During a Hot Topics chat about alien life forms with Neil deGrasse Tyson on Thursday's episode of The View, the Oscar-winning actress and table moderator engaged with the astrophysicist's theories on AI.

"AI can study everything instantly," Tyson said. "But it can also lie," cohost Joy Behar responded.

"It's the frontier of AI where people worry about AI possibly achieving consciousness or taking control of the world, and, yeah, we should be worried about that," Tyson said. "But to put everything into one category [of] AI, and somehow fear the rest of what AI is doing for us, I think is misguided."

The View Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

Then, Goldberg chimed in. "I don't want AI duplicating me. That's what I don't want," the Ghost performer said, to which panelist Sara Haines joked, "Oh, we could never get two of you, Whoops." Behar then added, "One is enough" with a laugh.

"But, think about what they're doing in cinema," Goldberg — who also discussed with Tyson her prior assertion that she knows aliens exist — continued, referencing a growing concern among SAG-AFTRA performers currently on strike in Hollywood. "They can duplicate folks, and you don't know who's who or which one is real."

One thing cinema won't be doing, however, is making unauthorized biopics about Goldberg's life.

"They're not going to make films [about my life], because in my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it.' Try it," Goldberg said on the show in December.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

