Whoopi Goldberg ignites The View with hilarious rant about daylight saving time: 'I am not doing well'

Like all of us, The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is tired — very, very tired — of daylight saving time.

The Oscar-winning Ghost actress began a live segment on the show with a hilarious rant about setting her clock forward over the weekend.

"So, I am trying to wake up. I'm sorry. I'm still freaking out over daylight saving time. I am not doing well," she said as her cohosts attempted to explain the reasoning for the time-jumping maneuver. "They don't have to do this. It's dark. Do you know how dark it was this morning at 7 a.m.?"

Sunny Hostin speculated that daylight saving time helps farmers with regulating their chicken population.

"With chickens, if they get sunlight, they produce less eggs," Hostin said, to which Goldberg responded, "That's all good and stuff for farming, but, why do I have to deal with what the chickens are going through?"

Joy Behar also noted that it helps with children attending school in daylight hours.

"The kids need to go to school and they would like them to go to school in the light, but it's not light. It was dark still at 7:30, it was mad," Goldberg continued. "It's crabby. I'm just crabby."

She ended the bit by stressing that it was all a joke.

"And please, don't go crazy because I said I'm crazy. We're having fun," she said. "Any time we say something I forget that they go nuts in the news!"

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

