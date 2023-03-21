"Let's put that rumor to rest," Joy Behar said after Sara Haines' mug made a comical noise.

Whoopi Goldberg clarifies mystery noises on The View set: 'We get blamed for dropping gas'

"What was that?" Goldberg said after a sonic phantom of unknown origin pierced through a Hot Topics segment on Tuesday's live broadcast.

"It's my glass, every time I turn it," Sara Haines responded, looking to the camera with a displeased look on her face as she replicated the noise with the mug sitting in front of her.

"Let's put that rumor to rest," Behar chimed in. "That sound that you hear, that's a cup, okay?"

Goldberg later cautioned against attaching the noise to anything other than a piece of renegade kitchenware. "Yes, because, we get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it's a cup," Goldberg clarified.

In January, a water spillage occurred during the telecast, with an unknown entity also permeating the moment with a raspberry noise.

"Now it's on my pants," Haines said as both she and Goldberg spent the next several minutes cleaning up the spill with their cue cards.

In other View news, Goldberg made headlines on Monday after she revealed that she recently underwent an eye operation to correct presbyopia, a refractive condition, which allowed her to moderate the episode without her iconic glasses.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

